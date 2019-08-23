|
|
Sherry Cochran Senter went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on August 18th, 2019.
Sherry lived a full and vibrant life. She created 3 lives, son Jeremy Cochran, son Jack Blackman, daughter Angela Kutscher.
Sherry does not want the family and friends to mourn her passing, but to celebrate the birth of her new heavenly body.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday August 25th 3pm at the historic Yam theatre, 219 Main Street, Portales NM.
Per Sherry's request this will be a celebration, in llieu of flowers please bring balloons.
Roman 15:13
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 21, 2019