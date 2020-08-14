1/1
Shirley Ann (Lucas) Hidalgo
1962 - 2020
Shirley Ann (Lucas) Hidalgo passed peacefully on August 12, 2020. Shirley was born on April 5, 1962, to Jim and Peggy Lucas. She was born and raised in Clovis, NM. Shirley went to James Bickley Elementary, Marshall Jr. High and graduated from Clovis High School. Shirley married Julian Hidalgo in 1986. They had one child, Hannah in 1991.
Shirley enjoyed music and loved to sing and dance. She was full of spunk and would tell you exactly what she was thinking. Shirley loved Jesus and her family. She loved to have fun and drink Dr. Pepper.
Survivors are her mother, Peggy Lucas. Sister Yolanda Shaw and two brothers, Jaimy and Adam Lucas. Her daughter Hannah (Tyler) Brooks and three grandchildren; Sean, Bayleigh and Kaylee. Shirley also had numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her Dad, Jim Lucas and her grandparents; Red and Lucille Meyer, Fred and Courtney Lucas.
The family asks for those in attendance to wear color and not black to honor Shirley's colorful nature.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Parkland Baptist Church (921 Parkland Dr., Clovis) on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
