A funeral service for Shirley Gomez will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Faith Triumphant Church with Pastor Ginger Terry officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Daniel Gomez, Anthony Gomez, Rick Garcia, Chris Garcia, Michael Dicus, James Brown and Rusty Fuller serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Financial Credit Union in Portales.

Shirley Gomez was born on February 22, 1971, in Portales, NM to the home of Marilyn Kay (Stokes) and Owen Ellis Dicus. Shirley entered Heaven's Gate on May 17, 2019, at the age of 48 in Albuquerque, NM.

Shirley grew up in Fort Sumner, NM and later moved to Belen, NM. She graduated from Belen High School in 1989. After graduation Shirley began studies at Eastern New Mexico University Portales, she received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Psychology in May of 1999. Shirley worked at ENMU Roswell from January of 2000 to June of 2010. She then joined her husband Adam in the business they started together in 2006, AD&T Electric, LLC. Shirley was the Vice President of the company and joined Adam in every part of the business including field work and office management. Shirley remained a crucial part of the business up to the day she entered Heaven's Gates.

Shirley married Adam Daniel Gomez on November 21, 1991, in Farwell, TX. They raised three children together. Shirley loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, and exploring old properties for photography. Shirley's many hobbies included collecting bird houses, and gardening as well as photography. She created home decor items and had an online presence named Electrowif where she created home decor items made of old electrical boxes and equipment. She especially enjoyed sitting outside by a fire pit she created with her son Anthony. The fire pit was a focal point for family time and relaxation. She was a devoted wife and mother, she loved her family most and is greatly missed by all.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Adam Gomez of Portales; her children, Daniel Gomez of Carlsbad, NM, Tsianina Gomez of Albuquerque, NM and Anthony Gomez all of Portales; her grandson, Austin Dantello whom she loved and cherished, Shirley was his "Granny"; her parents, Ellis and Debbie Dicus of Sulphur Springs, TX and Marilyn Stokes of Los Lunas, NM; her father-in-law, Alfonso Gomez of Portales; her brothers, Michael Dicus and wife Sarah, James Brown and wife Hailee and Robert Brown all of Sulphur Springs, TX; her sister, Lawanda Faulks of Sulphur Springs, TX; her sister-in-law, Victoria Garcia and husband Rick of Los Lunas, NM, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Connie Wilson, her grandparents, Owen and Bertha Dicus and Edward Garcia, and her uncle Jerry Garcia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019