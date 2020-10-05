1/1
Shirley L (Heffner) Wolfenbarger
1936 - 2020
Shirley L. Wolfenbarger, 84 years young, passed away October 2, 2020, in Bovina TX.

Graveside services will be held October 6th, at 11:00 CST in the Bovina Cemetery, Bovina, TX. Pastor Tommy Hohsadt preceding.

Shirley was born in Clayton, Missouri to George Thomas Heffner and Lillian Marie Heffner on May 26, 1936.

She attended Silex High School, in Silex, Mo. She was a short order cook and owned Cissy Drive-In for several years. She was involved in the Baxter-Curren Senior Center, serving as President and many other duties. She was an avid horseshoe player and won several medals in the Senior Olympics. She was a member of the Prince Street Baptist Church. She was fun loving, caring person, who loved to travel and visit with people. After she retired, she was a caregiver to many of her friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents George and Lillian Heffner, husband Phil Wolfenbarger, brother George Heffner, sister Betty Ann Larson and great grandson Jacob Cannon.

Shirley is survived by her children, Judy Ford (Dutch) of Lubbock, TX, Keith Heying (Barbara) of Amarillo, TX, Beverly Griswold (Steve) of Bovina, TX. Her brothers, William Heffner of Louisiana, MO, Edward Heffner of Curryville, MO, Fred Heffner of Caldwell, ID, and Theodore Heffner of Eolia, MO. Granddaughter, Melissa Cannon (Scott) of Roanoke, TX, Larissa Oborny (Mike) of Farwell, TX, Brad Harris (Amanda) of Clovis, NM, Shelly Geer of Amarillo, TX, DeeDee Caperilla, of Amarillo, TX, Johnny Clappison of Amarillo, TX, Brian Heying of Amarillo, TX and Angela Gonzales (Tino) of Victoria, TX. She loved her 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In leu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Meals on Wheels of Clovis.

The family of Shirley Wolfenbarger wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Lockett and the nurses and staff of Presbyterian Hospital of Clovis, NM.

A sincere thank you to Interim Hospice Care, and a special thank you to nurses Diane and Tiffany.

Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home



Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
