Stanley Alvin Wayne Hancock
1932 - 2020
Stanley Alvin Wayne Hancock of Lubbock, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born on November 19, 1932, in Munday, Texas to Will Judson and Hazel Frances (Williams) Hancock. Wayne served his country in the Army Reserves. He married Carolyn Hobgood on October 10, 1981. Wayne worked for the railroad for several years before going to work for the US Postal Service. He served as Postmaster at Clovis from 1975 until his retirement in 1989 after 30 years of service. Wayne loved to travel, to ride motorcycles and play sports. He was a Red Raider fan, as well as a fan of bluegrass music.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Lenora Jean Jackson (Rick), Bill Hancock (Lisa), Vicki Wright, Dane Warren (Emma), Dawn Fahrlender (Terry); sister, Linda Sue Smith (Garey); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ronnie Hancock, Donald Joe Hancock, Melton Hancock, Billie Joy Rifflard, Yvonne Kingston, Patsy Young and JoAnn Hancock.
Memorial services were held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Monterey Church of Christ at 3pm. Inurnment will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2pm (Mountain Time) at the Melrose Cemetery in Melrose, NM.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
