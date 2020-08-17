Stanley Hardwick, 79, of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Parkland Baptist Church, Clovis, on Friday, August 21st , at 2:00 pm.

Stanley was born in Spur, Texas to Charlie and Dessie Hardwick. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1959, then attended Colorado State University, acquiring a degree in Animal Science, with a minor in Chemistry. He returned to Clovis to teach physics and chemistry at CHS, and then was recruited by Lynell Skarda to take a position at Citizens Bank. Stanley later joined with Dan Hardisty and bought the First National Bank of Clovis, which later became the New Mexico Bank & Trust. He was involved in the New Mexico Banker's Association, and helped many local businessmen get their start in commerce.

Stanley was involved in many civic activities. He had served as Chairman of the Committee of 50, was a many-year member (and president) of Rotary Club, and was a four-time Paul Harris Fellow. Also, he loved to play golf, loved flying, and was an instructor.

The Hardwick Family came here in 1906, and bought some of the first local property. They were "builders and boosters of Clovis", and owned/operated all of the movie theaters in downtown. As a young man, Stanley worked in the business, cleaning sticky floors, becoming the projectionist, and was involved in all aspects of that enterprise.

Stanley was a life-long enthusiast of shooting, hunting, and re-loading. He made several hunting trips to Africa, Europe and Canada. And, closer to home, he shot at least a million prairie dogs! Martha and Stanley were married on an African Safari in 2005!

Stanley was preceeded in death by daughter, Lexie Hardwick. Survivors include wife, Martha Hammond Hardwick; daughter and son-in-law, Linde and Kevin Jolley of Richland, Washington and grandchildren Nathan and Hannah; first wife Kaye Hatch; and his step-sons, Ryon, Jory, Kiley and Kelsey Richardson and their families.

Donations may be made to: The Lighthouse Mission, 500 La Casillas, Clovis, NM 88101

The Hope Center, 1200 N.Thornton, Clovis, NM 88101



Services in care by Steed Todd Funeral Home



