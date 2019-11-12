|
Funeral services for Stanley "Stan" Graham, 71, of Denison, TX will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Michael Eminger officiating, assisted by Pastor Larry Graham. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Brandon Paul Graham, Larry Paul Graham, Jim Gaither, Dan Eminger, David Eminger and Tim Eminger serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Eminger, Ben Eminger and Marvin Ray Eminger (Deceased) and John Eminger (Deceased). Following the committal service, there will be a gathering of family and friends at the home of Pauline Clark, 153 Yucca Dr., in Portales.
Stanley Paul Graham, known to family and friends alike as "Stan," was born January 3, 1948, in Long Beach, CA to the home of Betty Ruth (Thompson) and Howard Ralph Graham, and passed from this life on November 8, 2019, in Tulsa, OK at the Cancer Treatment Center of America after a courageous two year battle with cancer.
Mr. Graham's parents were Assembly of God ministers, and during Stan's years at home they served as pastors to churches in MO, NM, CA and WI. They were living in Grants, NM when Stan graduated from high school in 1966. He earned an Associate's Degree in Electronics Technology at Tarrant Community College in Fort Worth, TX. During his lifetime he was employed by many different companies, including McDonnell Douglas, GE, Carthage Poultry, Abbott Laboratories, Werner Trucking and Swift Transportation, as well as Motorola, Inc. in Fort Worth where he was employed for 25 years, from 1973 until 1998. In 1999, he and his family relocated to Chicago. From 2004 until 2008 the family home was in Casa Grande, AZ, and then upon retirement, they returned to Texas to make their home in Denison.
Stan was married to Donna Lynn Eminger in Albuquerque, NM on June 15, 1968. He was a lifelong member of the Assembly of God Church. During the years that he worked as a long haul trucker, Stan drove in 48 states as well as in Mexico and Canada. He was the family fix-it person, whether electrical, AC, plumbing, or auto repairs, he could always be counted on the know how to fix it. He was fond of vehicles of all sorts. Stan especially enjoyed fast cars, particularly the three Corvette's that he owned during his lifetime. He also enjoyed pickups, boats, and RV's. He and his wife were members of both the Good Sam's Club and the Newmar RV Club.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of over 51 years of Denison, TX; his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon Paul and Amy Graham of North Richland Hills, TX; his two beloved grandchildren, Aiden and Kaelyn Graham; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Donna Graham of Joplin, MO; a nephew Larry Paul (Kim) Graham and their family of Fayetteville, NC; and a niece, Andrea (Jim) Gaither and their family of Joplin, MO. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 13, 2019