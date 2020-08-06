1/1
Stella Faye (Howard) Hinds
1927 - 2020
Stella Faye Hinds (née Howard) (93) gained her heavenly wings on August 5, 2020, at Genesis HCRC Clovis, New Mexico.
Funeral services will be held on August 7, at 3 pm at Steed Todd Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery in Clovis. Arrangements are by Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Stella was born on April 20, 1927, in Slaton, TX to Joe C. Sr. and Adelia Howard (née King). They moved to Clovis in 1939. Where she graduated from Clovis High School in 1946. She married Joe A. Hinds on January 16, 1949, they were married for 51 years before his passing in 2000.
Stella was a self-employed seamstress and co-owner of Twin Emblem Embroidery. She also worked at Woolworth, Parkview and Zia School cafeterias (where she is known for her hot rolls and enchiladas), and Walmart. For many years Stella was involved in 4-H, teaching girls to sew. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers: Joe C. Jr, William (Bill), and Lee King (LK) Howard; and one sister Elsie Reid (née Howard); 1 son, David M Hinds; and 2 grandsons: Carsten C Douglas and Daniel E Hinds.
Stella is survived by 2 daughters: Linda (Hinds) Douglas, and Judy (Hinds) Morrow both of Clovis; 1 son Robert Hinds and wife Ann of Canyon, TX; 1 daughter-in-law Janet Hinds; her twin sister, Della (Howard) Choate of Clovis; 1 brother- in-law, Jim Hinds of Katy, TX; and 1 sister-in-law, Bly Howard of Clovis; Seven Grandchildren, Twenty-two Great Grandchildren, Seven Great-Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
