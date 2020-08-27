Memorial services for Stephanie (Hicks) McMath, 52 or Portales, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Central Christian Church in Portales, with Don Thomas officiating, with Gene McMath, her sons and other family members also taking part. Amber Hamilton, Roosevelt County Manager, along with members of the County Commission, Matthew Hunton, Tina Dixon, Dennis Lopez, Shane Lee and Paul Grider will be honorary pallbearers.
Stephanie Diane was born to a military family in Maryville, TN on August 10, 1968, to the home of Paul and Sandra Hicks. It's said Stephanie is the only child her dad knows who can ride a tricycle down a flight of stairs and not get hurt. Five years later in 1973 she gained a new younger brother, Steven Edward Hicks. Being a military child she lived in many places around the globe, ending up in Clovis, NM and graduating from Clovis High School. She has spent her life placing herself in position to care for those in need. Stephanie spent 31 years in public service dealing with elections and County Clerk's offices in both Curry and Roosevelt counties. Her most precious accomplishment came in giving birth to three beautiful boys, Ryan (b1987), Aaron (b1990), and Brandon (b1993). Her boys became her joy as she watched them grow, and marry. Those boys and their wives produced 8 beautiful grandchildren, which became the crowning glory of her age, along with their parents, who were her pride! On December 21, 2019, her dream came true, ending years of heartbreak, marrying Gene McMath. They had an incredible 8 months of pure joy. On August 22, 2020, while enjoying the best possible time of life, she stepped into eternity and sat on the lap of God. She leaves behind a love filled heart that she touched and helped heal every step of the way.
Stephanie is survived by her beloved husband, Gene of their home; three sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Shawna Boydstun, Aaron and Amanda Boydstun, and Brandon and Geralyn Boydstun all of Clovis; her eight grandchildren, Jace, Trenton, Cameron, Kadence, Aadon, Jaxon, Madox and Breanna Boydstun; her parents, Paul and Sandra Hicks of Maryville, TN; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Linda Hicks of Maryville, TN; and two step-daughters and sons-in-law, Stina and Gabe Mendez of Tulsa, OK and Selah and Robert Smith of Coon Rapids, MN. She was preceded in death by Jay Hicks, whom she counted as her brother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net