Sybil Johnson Mitchell was called to be with her Father in Heaven on August 28, 2019, after a long and full life here on earth. In honor of her life, her service will be at 10:00 AM, on Tues., September 3, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary with Bro. Ronnie Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Callen Mitchell, David Mitchell, James Mitchell, Shane Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell and Weston White serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Hardman, Jeremiah Mitchell, Isaiah Mitchell, Josiah Pilgrim, Jonathan Jones, Samuel Jones, Clint Hardman, Gary Jones, George Price, Eric Pilgrim and Matthew Hromas.
Sybil was born on November 15, 1927, in Raton, NM to Ola Raymond Johnson and Edna (Gossett) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Edmon Mitchell on November 16, 1944, at Capulin, NM. To this union were born one daughter, Shirley, and two sons, Ronnie and Mike.
As a young girl, she taught herself to play the piano by ear. She also was very proficient at playing the accordion. She loved music, and all of her grandkids remember many hours spent sitting at the piano listening to her play hymns and singing. She also loved working in her yard and was known for her green thumb. She especially enjoyed growing roses, pansies and white Shasta daisies. Sybil also spent many hours in her sewing room making quilts and clothes for her many grandkids and great-grandkids. She was known for her sense of humor and sweet spirit and had a contagious laugh that brought joy to all who knew her. At the time of her death, she was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Portales.
Sybil was preceded in death by her husband, Edmon, her parents, Ola and Edna Johnson, her brother, Floyd Johnson, her sister, Charlotte Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Katie Jones Reed and Kyle Mueller.
Sybil is survived by a daughter, Shirley Molinar of Birmingham, AL and two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Demarys Mitchell of Portales and Mike and Marcela Mitchell of Farwell, TX; a sister, Frances Newton of WY; six granddaughters, Carla Hardman of Birmingham, AL, Linda Jones and Jewell Price both of Winder, GA, Gail Pilgrim of Radcliff, KY, Michelle Hromas of Farwell, TX and Rebekah White of Grady, NM; four grandsons, Carl Bayer of Mountain House, CA, Callen Mitchell of Portales, and David Mitchell and James Mitchell both of Amarillo, TX; and 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren along with many friends and extended family. Sybil will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 1, 2019