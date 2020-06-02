Sylvia Gonzales age 84, of Clovis, NM passed away early morning of Saturday May 30,2020. Memorial graveside service will be held June 3, 2020, at 11:00Am at Mission Garden of Memories 2900 West 7th Street, with Shaun Paiz officiating. All her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Sylvia was born December 18, 1935, to Juan de Dios and Rosa (Martinez) Romo, in Dahila, NM. She was an independent woman, starting her career in Clovis as a longtime salesclerk until her retirement. Anyone who knew her always saw her looking her best, ready to work and serve others. She was a long life member of the Lord's church and member of 21st Street Church of Christ. Her family was her joy and her greatest accomplishment. If you knew her you know that her love for others radiated from her sparking brown eyes.
Survivor's include her five children; Kathy Leal and her husband Leo, Ray Gonzales, Patsy Paiz and her husband Nick, Art Gonzales and his wife Cheryl, and David Gonzales all of Clovis, NM, three brothers; Don Romo of Clovis, NM, Lee Romo and wife Virginia of Shallowater, TX, Rick Romo of Rockwall, TX, seven grandchildren; Frank Leal and his wife Amy, Monica Leal, Jose Lopez, Shaun Paiz, Dustin Gonzales, Natalie Paiz, Alcia Caban and her husband Jose, Cristofer Gonzales, four great grandchildren; Marisa Lopez, Brayden Leal, Jaeleana Caban, Nathaniel Palozzolo. She is preceded in death by her parents; Juan and Rosa Romo, brother; Albert Romo, and sister; Madelyn Wright.
Arrangement have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, (575) 762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.