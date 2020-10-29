Teresa Garcia was born in Ft. Stockton, TX on October 15, 1937. She was born to Jose Garcia and Petronella Jimenez Garcia. Teresa was raised by her grandmother, Lorenza.

To the family she was known as "Mom" She had a benevolent spirit and an amazing amount of faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will all truly miss her smile and her food. She made the best tortillas and tamales, but her kindness and compassion was what really made you feel warm inside.

In 1955, Teresa married Marcos R. Salcido. Of that union eight children were born: Rudy, Alice, Gloria, Martha, Irma, Michael, Josie, and Marcos Jr. In 1976 they adopted Jacob Salcido.

In 1980 she met Pedro Andrade, and he remained her special companion until her death. She raised PJ Andrade.

Teresa is survived by her children: Alice Salcido, Gloria Arrickiello, Martha Salcido, Irma Jaime, Marcos Salcido, Jr., Jacob Salcido and PJ Andrade; 17 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren; one brother, Antonio Garcia or Artesia, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, she leaves behind her special care taker, Sylvia Sanchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grandma Lorenza, children: Rudy Salcido, Michael Salcido, & Josie Molina; grandsons: Jayson Salcido, Nathan Salcido; and great grandson: Xzavier Salcido.



