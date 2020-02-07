|
|
Teresa Macias, 79, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. Services are pending.
Teresa was born January 10, 1941 in Mexico to Daniel Juarez and Elvira Flores Juarez. She married Enrique Macias December 29, 1961 in Jalisco, Mexico. Teresa was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling, riding along on the motorcycle, shopping, and getting her nails done. Teresa loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband of 58 years; Enrique Macias of Clovis, NM, nine children; Rosa Elena and Pedro, Maria de Lourdes and Luis, Pedro and Rebeca, Enrique Jr., Alicia, Fernando and Jennifer, Laura, Ana, and Daniel and Jessica, 14 grandchildren; Rosana, Luis Jr., Christian, Lizbeth, Christopher, Diana, Michael, Richard, Enrique, Koraima, Alexander, Jaydon, and Danica, six siblings; Ramiro, Eliodoro, Rosa, Antonio, Marta, and Margarita, and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; Daniel and Elvira Juarez, a grandson; Juanito, her father-in-law; Jose Macias, and mother-in-law; Delfina Macias.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuenralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 9, 2020