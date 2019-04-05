Resources More Obituaries for Teri Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teri (Lawson) Bell

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Teri Bell lost her battle with metastatic ocular melanoma on April 1, 2019, and passed away at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Teresa Ann Lawson was born December 17, 1947, in Clovis, New Mexico. She was the third of four children born to Cecil Ernest Lawson and Laura Kathleen Lawson.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Gene Lawson. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and 10 months, four children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren. Survivors include husband Mike Bell; son Spence Bell (Kristin) and children Lydia, Pake, and Kynley; son Seth Bell (Julia) and daughter Josette "Josie" Teresa; daughter Katy Paulsen (Chris) and children Beck, Lute, and Hubb; and son Trigg Bell (Sage). She is also survived by brother Trigg Lawson (Dee), their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and sister Mary Lee Mitzelfelt (Robert), and their children, and grandchildren.

Teresa graduated from high school in Clovis, NM in 1965. She grew up being very active in 4-H and working for a local veterinarian. She attended New Mexico State University (NMSU) majoring in home economics and graduating in 1970. Teri also took some animal science courses and was a prominent member of the meats judging team. She taught school in San Jon, NM for several years beginning in 1970 and cultivated many close relationships with students, parents, and teachers.

Teri Lawson and Mike Bell met at NMSU in 1966, became friends in 1967, began dating in 1968, and married May 29, 1971 in Clovis, NM. They lived in Tucumcari, NM until 1979, in Palma, NM until 1983, and in Gunnison, CO until 2018 when they moved to Clovis to retire. After teaching, Teri had various jobs before and during her final position with City Market grocery from 1991 to 2017. She always worked outside the home and juggled her heavy work load and schedule so she could be involved with raising four children and later visiting them and their families. She often lamented that she could or should have spent more time with her children, but this is simply not true. Teri was the ideal 4-H, FFA, horse show, sports, working mom all the while pushing and more importantly teaching and supporting her children. Through all those years of serving customers at City Market, she always visited with people about their experiences whether they were local or visiting from near or far. Whether one knew her as Teresa or Teri, she was the best wife, mother, Grammie, friend, and relative anyone could ever hope for.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled in Gunnison probably during Cattlemen's Days, 2019. No other services are planned at this time. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 7, 2019