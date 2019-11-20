Home

Terry L Hill


1969 - 2019
Terry L Hill Obituary
Terry L. Hill of Roswell, NM passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Terry was born November 15, 1969 in Carlsbad, NM. In 1979, Terry moved with his family to
Clayton, NM. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1987. Terry attended and graduated
from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. During his time at ENMU, Terry was a
member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he was fortunate to make many friends and
brothers.
Terry is survived by his mother and father, Carroll and Jim Curry of Roswell, NM, his brothers;
Bill Heineken and his wife, Debbie of Capitan, NM; Steve Green and his wife, Cynthia of Roswell, NM and Jay Hill and his wife, Stephanie of Capitan, NM. Terry is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Tawnya Heineken Gallardo, Garrett Green, Emily Hill Dlugosh, Denise Green and Caden Hill; all of whom he loved very much.
Terry will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his constant companion, Mr.
Baggins.
Terry was preceded in death by his son, Danzen Hill and his father, Tracy Hill.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 24, 2019
