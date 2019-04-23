Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Chapel
1500 Thornton Street
Clovis, NM
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
The Chapel
1500 Thornton Street
Clovis, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Thomas Roque Flores Obituary
Thomas Roque Flores age 26, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at University Medical Center, in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Sotero Sena officiating. Matt Flores, Larry Jimenez, Antonio "Cowboy" Cordova, Davon Gonzales, Isaiah Guerrera, and Andrew Marmolejo will be pallbearers.
Thomas was born December 10, 1992, in Clovis, NM to Gary Chavez and Michele Flores. He worked at L&L Pallet Company in Muleshoe, TX. Thomas enjoyed working on his cars, playing softball, and loved spending time with his kids.
Survivors include: his parents; Gary and Michele Chavez of Clovis, NM, companion, Stephanie Alarcon of Muleshoe, TX, three kids; Kaylei Flores, Boston Flores, and Braxton Flores, brother; Joshua Chavez of Clovis, NM, grandmother; Noelia Flores of Muleshoe, TX, grandparents; Mike and Patsy Chavez of Clovis, NM, niece Nevaeh Chavez, and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Roque Flores, great-grandfather; Felipe Flores, and great-grandmother; Erlinda Flores.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 24, 2019
