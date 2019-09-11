|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Tomasita Flora Saiz announces her passing after a brief illness in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday September 4, 2019, at the age of 87 years.
Tomasita will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Juan Nasario, and their children; Richard (Elba), Debra (Albert), Maria, Arlene, Susan, Daniel (Donna), and Gail (Orlando). Tomasita will also be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Tomasita was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on June 9, 1932, to late Sixto and Flora Castillo. She was married to Juan Nasario Saiz on March 18, 1958. She was predeceased by her son Keith. She was a lifetime resident of Clovis, New Mexico until she and Juan moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in February 2018 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
A private graveside service is pending final arrangements.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 15, 2019