Tommy Neal Cash
1950 - 2020
Tommy Cash, age 70, of Clovis, NM passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Clovis. A memorial services will be held 11:00 am on Friday July 31, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton St, Clovis, with Pastor Larry Cash officiating.
Tommy was born February 28, 1950, to Edward Melvin and Vera Loeva (Leach) Cash in Clovis, NM. He enjoyed gun collecting and reloading shells. Tommy loved riding his motorcycle and going to garage sales.
Survivors include: his wife; Cheryl Cash, daughter-in-law; Monica Cash, both of Clovis, NM, three brothers; Pastor Larry Cash and his wife; Phyllis, of Corpus Christi, TX, Ronnie Cash and his wife; Mary Beth of Frisco, TX, and Wayne Cash and wife; Sue of Clovis, NM, three grandchildren; Timothy Cash of Lubbock, TX, Breanna Cash-Forguson and husband; Kevin of Greenville, SC, and Megan Coburn of Amarillo, TX, and great-grandchild; Witten Forguson. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Laurie Cash and son; Sean Cash.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
