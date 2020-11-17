Travis Leon "Pete" Berry, age 90, of Clovis, NM passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A private family service will be held.
Pete was born October 3, 1930, in Runnels County, TX to Eargle Berry and Drusel Boynton Berry. He married Marlene Kay Patterson on May 3, 1959, in Donnybrook, ND. Pete worked for NM American Water Co. for 22 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: his wife; Marlene Kay Berry of Clovis, NM, son; Craig Berry of Austin, TX, daughter; Kim Wardle of Clovis, NM, grandson; Seth Berry of Austin, TX, two granddaughters; Leah Kay Medina of Conway, AR and Amy Wardle of Clovis, NM, three great-grandchildren; Clara Berry of Austin, TX, David Berry of Austin, TX, and Brendon Medina of Conway, AR, and sister; Martha Wilson of Clovis, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents.
