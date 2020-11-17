1/1
Travis Leon "Pete" Berry
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travis Leon "Pete" Berry, age 90, of Clovis, NM passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A private family service will be held.
Pete was born October 3, 1930, in Runnels County, TX to Eargle Berry and Drusel Boynton Berry. He married Marlene Kay Patterson on May 3, 1959, in Donnybrook, ND. Pete worked for NM American Water Co. for 22 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: his wife; Marlene Kay Berry of Clovis, NM, son; Craig Berry of Austin, TX, daughter; Kim Wardle of Clovis, NM, grandson; Seth Berry of Austin, TX, two granddaughters; Leah Kay Medina of Conway, AR and Amy Wardle of Clovis, NM, three great-grandchildren; Clara Berry of Austin, TX, David Berry of Austin, TX, and Brendon Medina of Conway, AR, and sister; Martha Wilson of Clovis, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muffley Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved