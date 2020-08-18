Travis was born on April 17, 1968, in Portales New Mexico and went to his Lord on August 14, 2020, in McAllen Texas after a series of strokes.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Travis' family want to thank his friends, nurses and doctors at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance who provided him exceptional care during his stay and to his many many friends and coworkers at UTRGV where he was employed for many years. He considered his friends his family.
Travis graduated from Portales High School in 1986 and joined the US Navy where he served 4 years and was part of Operation Desert Storm in the first Gulf War. He then went to work at UTPA, now UTRGV in the IT department where he worked until his death.
Travis was known for his love of cooking and his love of all things BBQ.. He competed on a local cooking team and his skill at building high quality custom BBQ pits was well known. He loved to weld.
Travis is survived by his brother, Clifford (his wife Alma and family) in McAllen, TX and by his brother, David in Portales, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ethel Moon and his brother ,Duward.
Funeral services are being taken care of by McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net