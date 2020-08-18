1/
Travis Nolan Moon
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travis was born on April 17, 1968, in Portales New Mexico and went to his Lord on August 14, 2020, in McAllen Texas after a series of strokes.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Travis' family want to thank his friends, nurses and doctors at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance who provided him exceptional care during his stay and to his many many friends and coworkers at UTRGV where he was employed for many years.  He considered his friends his family.
Travis graduated from Portales High School in 1986 and joined the US Navy where he served 4 years and was part of Operation Desert Storm in the first Gulf War. He then went to work at UTPA, now UTRGV in the IT department where he worked until his death.
Travis was known for his love of cooking and his love of all things BBQ.. He competed on a local cooking team and his skill at building high quality custom BBQ pits was well known. He loved to weld.
Travis is survived by his brother, Clifford (his wife Alma and family) in McAllen, TX and by his brother, David in Portales, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ethel Moon and his brother ,Duward.
Funeral services are being taken care of by McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheeler Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved