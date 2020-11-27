Treva Jeannine Grimes started her life journey on May 16, 1960 in Portales, New Mexico when Betty and Bobby Grimes welcomed her into this world. Her 60 year adventure ended on November 20, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas when she took a breath of pure fresh air and entered the gates of her heavenly home without an oxygen bottle. We are certain, Treva asked the Lord if she could ride a horse across the threshold of Heaven's gates as it was always her dream to be a "Cowgirl."

She struggled for many years with COPD and Rheumatoid arthritis. She had a mission to warn people about the hazards of smoking cigarettes, which she gave up during the last 10 years. She always said, "I wish I would have listened to mom and dad about smoking."

If you knew Treva or "TT" her family nickname, you know that she lived for her grandchildren and children; they were precious jewels to her and gave her the most joy of all in this life even when they were naughty. Her grandson, Lyndon said, "She died as she lived. She had a good heart for everyone especially her children and grandchildren." She loved to watch horse shows, western movies, decorate in western style, and even with arthritic fingers, she would manage to crochet a beautiful afghan or make some kitchen towels. Treva was a wealth of information and could inform you about people, events, and history as though she were an encyclopedia. She also had a feisty--spunky personality. A few of her favorite sayings were, "Hey, now," "Right," and "You've gotta be kidding me." One of her cowboy heroes was Lane Frost because he inspired her with his quote, "Don't be afraid to go after what you want to do and what you want to be."

Treva worked as a waitress for most of her younger years at various restaurants, but her favorite was "Highway 70 Truck Stop." She was one of the best waitresses ever, and loved meeting new people and chatting with all the local people, truckers, and friends that stopped to have a bite to eat. Her ability to chat and make friends blessed many people. Treva also worked as an events decorator in Lubbock, Texas for several years before she decided to go back to school and earn her Associate's Degree in "General Studies" at Clovis Community College; an accomplishment she was proud of for sure. She worked in the "Testing Department at CCC before transferring to Eastern New Mexico University where she worked assisting students with their degree plans. She loved her jobs and wished she could still work, but her health failed over the last several years.

Treva accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at WestSide Baptist Church as a young child. She believed in Jesus Christ's death, burial, and resurrection, and now stands before a Holy God covered in the righteousness of Jesus' blood. She wanted her life to be a testimony as she knew she had made some poor choices, but wanted others to learn from her mistakes. She fought a long, hard battle with health issues, yet she clung to her hope of everlasting life.

Treva is survived by her children, Justin Dwayne Rodich, Briana Shelaine Rodich, and Bobby Jack Rodich; nine grandchildren, Jaylen Rodich, Kathryn-Alyssa Strom, Jasmine Weeks, Lyndon Rodich, Aaron Combs, Amaya Combs, Preston Cage Rodich, Jaxson Kole Rodich, and Tatum Faye Rodich; two sisters, Evonne (Rick) Fergusen, and Melody (Orlando Jr.) Ortega; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her dad, Bobby Grimes; mother, Betty Luttrell Grimes; a baby brother, and her grandparents on both sides.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID19 restrictions. In your hearts, please celebrate her life and know that she appreciated what everyone did for her as we know many people ran errands, tidied up her house, took her food, stayed with her, and kept her company. Thank you for loving her. A special thanks to Angel Funeral Home, Amarillo, TX, Wheeler Mortuary, and Genesis HealthCare in Clovis.

