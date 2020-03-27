|
|
Graveside services for Trina Lavon Bradley, 59, of Clovis, NM will be held at the Portales Cemetery, Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Gerald Owens officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Jamey Bradley, Jim McGee, John Bradley, Justin Bradley, Clint Hopper and Isaiah Keller. All of Trina's friends and the staff from ENMRSH will also be honorary pallbearers. Due to the restrictions on the size of groups gathering for services, we respectfully request that only family members attend in person. The complete service will be available through Face Book live on the Wheeler Mortuary Face Book page. You may either live stream it or watch at your convenience at a later time. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to Clovis, P O Box 2061, Clovis, NM 88101.
Trina was born in Portales, NM on October 4, 1960, to the home of James Wayne and Theressa B. (Owens) Bradley, and died on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Clovis, NM. Trina grew up on the family farm in the Bethel Community and attended school at Floyd before moving to Clovis to be a resident of the ENMRSH program. She worked at the Food Services at Cannon Air Force Base for several years, and attended ENMRSH Day Hab.
Trina was a very loving child who never knew a stranger. After moving to Clovis in 1983, she lived in a group home with seven friends, and later moved to a home with two of her friends, Willie Hoadley and Rosemary Lucero. She loved to bowl, play Bingo and listen to music. Her favorite singer was Elvis Presley and her favorite song was "Hound Dog." She loved dancing and had several trophies for her singing and dancing. Family was very important to Trina and she enjoyed the reunions and campouts with her family.
Trina is survived by her parents, her sister, Cyrena (Jim) McGee of Ruidoso, NM and her brother, James (Debbie) Bradley of Clovis, NM; two nephews, John (Mindi) Bradley of Melrose, NM and Justin (Kelly) Bradley of Clovis, NM; three nieces, Danilee (Tommy) Smith of Chilton, TX, Desiree (Justin) Wetzel of Montrose, CO and Kecia (Clint) Hopper of Roswell, NM. She is also survived by 17 great-nieces and nephews, Trenton, Cutter, Iselee and Treson Smith, Caden and Addison Wetzel, Jaylee, Kinlee, Kwade, Sophia, John Wayne, Chelsea and Zakk Bradley, Rose (Micheal) Huerta, Kason, Cassidy and Chesnea Hopper. Also by three aunts, Carolyn (Ron) Tyler of Camarillo, CA, Alice Holmes of Garfield, AR and Berniece Richards of Albuquerque, NM, and by her two chosen sisters, Willie and Rosemary.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 29, 2020