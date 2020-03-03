|
Funeral services for Troy D. Goyne, 64, of Portales, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Third and Kilgore Church of Christ with David Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Craig Breshears, Kevin Breshears, Buddy Blue, Colin Chandler, Kenny Whitecotton, Randy Dunson, David Gossett and Delbert Rector serving as pallbearers. The family requests that John Deere toys be purchased in place of flowers to be distributed by local organizations at Christmas in memory of Troy and Daniel.
Troy Dee Goyne was born in Portales, NM on December 23, 1955, to Joan Francis (Elliott) and Elbert Kay Goyne, and died peacefully at his home early on the morning of February 29, 2020. In 1960 his family moved to Clovis, NM where he attended school, and rode his bike on many adventures. In 1971 they moved to Lubbock, TX where he played basketball for the Monterey Plainsmen. His transportation in those days was a VW bug. In 1973, he graduated from high school, and continued his education at Lubbock Christian College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1978 in Animal Science.
During school breaks and summer vacations, he returned to Portales, where he worked with his uncles, Clifton and Travis Gossett on their dairies. He fondly remembered his Aunt Betty Gossett's biscuits. He and his cousins were very successful in keeping the barns free of unwanted critters and having adventures that were fun for some, scary for others, and unsafe for all. Following college, he worked on a pig farm for a couple of years. He then moved back to Portales where he joined his uncles on the farm.
On April 4, 1981, in Lubbock, TX he was married to Ronda Hall. They had two children, Daniel and Nathan. Troy coached both of his sons in Little league Baseball. He also coached Nathan in soccer. Troy was always present at his boys' activities, and only got ejected from one basketball game.
Troy was a faithful member of the Third and Kilgore Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for more than 20 years, and enjoyed being involved in many aspects of the church life.
During his mechanic career, he worked for the local John Deere dealers, where he became a certified Master Mechanic. He was instrumental in keeping tractors running in the greater Eastern New Mexico area and also in some parts of the Texas panhandle. Engineers from Germany even called him to ask how to repair some of those "Green Machines" that were designed and created in Germany. For the past thirteen years, since 2007, Troy was employed by Breshears Farms.
Troy is excited to join his son, Daniel, his father Elbert, and many other friends and family who have gone on before him. He is saddened to leave his wife, Ronda, his mother, Joan, his sister, Paula, his son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Hanna and his grandson, Ezra, along with all of his other family members and many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 4, 2020