Valentine "Val" Chavez (61), a loving father and brother, passed away on March 21, 2020. He is survived by: his children; Valentine IV (Sabrina), Christina (Glenn), Ramon (Kristen), and Socorro (Lexis), his grandchildren: Jarome, Kobe, Valentine V, Ezekiel, Leila and Halo, his brothers: Tony and Sal, his sisters; Angel, Koenia and Jerri, nephews; Antonio, Roland, Francisco "Kiko," his Godsons; Christian Dominguez (De Leon), Raymond Martinez, Cliofas Martinez, and many cousins.
Valentine was born on August 23, 1958, in Clovis, New Mexico. He was a life long resident of Clovis, where he cherished his family and many friends.
Val had a deep love for the Lord and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. Val was very supportive of all the activities his kids participated in. He pushed them to be better people both in spirit and character.
Throughout his life, Val worked in various capacities but his proudest time was as a member of the Marshall Middle School family as a custodian. He built deep friendships with his colleagues, especially his core team, affectionately known as "Charlies Angels." Val was a hardworking, honest and an honorable man who never met a stranger. He had a keen interest in various subjects and enjoyed researching these subjects as well as conversing about what he had learned. His passion was landscaping and he found satisfaction in creating a beautiful masterpiece in any yard he touched.
Val's generous spirit will be truly missed by all who knew him. We know that Val was always there for us no matter what and that he will be our guardian angel watching over us to protect us and guide us on our journey in life.
Val is preceded in death by his father; Valentine Chavez, mother; Maria Socorro Roybal Chavez and a niece; Tanya Socorro Chavez.
A private family burial will be held at Mission Gardens of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 29, 2020