Velma Jackson, 93, of Clovis, NM entered into the gates of heaven on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 1215 Gila Street, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church with Rev. Kent Creamer officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories.

Velma was born on June 16, 1925 to Carrie Lamb Patton and Adolphus Patton in Crocket, TX. As a child Velma always wanted to be a cook and own her own restaurant. After working 20 years cooking at Cannon AFB she was finally ready to full fill her dream and opened Velma's Soul Food. Velma was a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband; Ira Lee Jackson, parents; Carrie and Adolphus Patton, five brothers; Earl Patton, Dennis Patton, Lester Patton, Ernest Patton, and Lewis Dolphus (L.D.) Patton, four sisters; Alma Patton Hollis, Routene Patton, Sally Patton Rhodes, and Marie Patton Simmons. Survivors include: one sisters; Geneva Patton Gardner and nieces; Karen Johnson and Dinna Jackson Wade-Ardley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 19, 2019