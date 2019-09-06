|
Venita Carter went to her Heavenly Home on September 5, 2019 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Venita was born in Ada, Oklahoma to Claud and Louella Smith on August 9, 1928. She married the love of her life, Lynn Ray Carter on December 16, 1944.
Mrs. Carter was an exceptional mother, spouse and friend. She was a talented painter, and seamstress. Venita could drive a tractor on their farm and a school bus full of children. She loved animals, helping on the farm, as well as square dancing with her husband, Lynn.
Preceding Mrs. Carter in death are; her parents, mother and father-in-law, granddaughter Cheryl Carter, and great grandson, Brett Caton. She is also preceded by brother-in-laws; William Burdette and Bill Cook, as well as her infant sister, Kitty Sue.
Surviving Venita is her loving husband Lynn, sons; Bill (JeNeal) Carter, Bob Carter, and Jim (Gerdy) Carter, sisters; Wanda, Helen, and Bonnie. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Verle Burdette. Venita had 12 grand children, 17 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will take place Monday, September 9, at Steed-Todd Funeral Home from 3PM to 5PM. Funeral services will take place at 10AM on Tuesday, September 10, at Melrose Methodist Church in Melrose, NM, with burial to follow at Melrose Cemetery.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 8, 2019