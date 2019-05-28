Resources More Obituaries for Vera Arnold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vera Wynell (Vanwinkle) Arnold

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Vera Wynell (VanWinkle) Arnold passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1933, to Pike and Sybil (Horn) VanWinkle in Rogers, NM. She married Millard Arnold December 10, 1955. Vera and Millard were married 63 years before his passing last month, April 11, 2019.

Survivors include: her four sons; Doug Arnold, Greg (Sissy) Arnold of Portales, NM, Scott (Sherry) Arnold of Ruidoso, NM, Todd (Dawn) Arnold of Canutillo, TX, and a step-daughter; Pam (Ralph) Jones of Stockton, CA, eight grandchildren; Nadia McAlister, Lubbock,TX, Ammie (Kyle) Davis, Duran, NM, Justin (Emily) Arnold of Albuquerque, NM, Kristi (Jason) Kirkpatrick of Maryville, MO, Jared (Brittany) Arnold of Tularosa, NM, Chelsie (Lukas) Pickard of Ruidoso, NM, Shayne (Patty) Zurilgen of Stockton, CA, and Jasson Zurilgen of Seattle, WA, nine great-grandchildren; Alison (Paul) Garza, Carolyn (Justin) Neff of Belen, NM, Ty Arnold, Wyatt Davis of Duran, NM, Ernie McAlister of Los Lunas, NM, Emmea Schettino of Clovis, NM, Raeley Kirkpatrick of Maryville, MO, Reimington Arnold of Tularosa, NM, and Bryce Arnold of Albuquerque, NM, two great-great-grandchildren; Aliah Garza and Jayden Neff of Belen, NM, her siblings, Helen (Pete) Hester of Albuquerque, NM, Cookie McGee of Portales, NM, Pete (Earlene) VanWinkle of Carlsbad, NM, Billy (Judy) of Lubbock, TX, Jim (Darlene) VanWinkle of Ruidoso, NM, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years; Millard Arnold, daughter; Debra Wynell, parents; Pike and Sybil VanWinkle, sisters; Joy McGaha, Wanda Hankins, Joann Ussery, Janice Turner, and brothers; Gerald VanWinkle, Fred VanWinkle, Albert VanWinkle, Buck VanWinkle, and niece; Phyllis Gregory.

Vera was a cafeteria cook for the Portales Schools for years, a house wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

It didn't matter what holiday it was Vera had the decoration's up and celebrated them all, especially Easter and Christmas. If someone stopped by for a visit it was nothing doing, she would fix something to eat. There was always a baked cake or a pie sitting on the counter and coffee on the stove.

Vera loved and participated in basketball and softball when she could. She also loved to watch girls' basketball, any kind of baseball (especially girls' softball). She also loved spending time with her church family as well as her children and grandchildren.

Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Heartland Continuing Care and Kindred Hospice Care for their care and support.

Services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Portales, NM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church Building Fund. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries