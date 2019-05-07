Verdine Cynthia Crume Howard, 97, of Farmington, NM died May 3, 2019. Services will be held at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton, Clovis, NM on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Kenna Cemetery in Kenna, NM.

Verdine was born May 20, 1921, in Kenna, New Mexico to Price Thomas Crume and Helen Elrond Crume. She graduated from Elida High School and attended Harris Beauty College in Clovis. In 1941 she married H.T. Davis and moved to Farmington in 1947. There she owned and operated Verdine's Beauty Shop for 31 years. Later she married J.T. Smith. They had one son, Mitchel Jay, and an infant daughter Ida Vee. She was active in the local Hairdresser's Association. She was appointed to the State Cosmetology Board in 1968 where she served three years and also served on the State Hairdresser's Association Board for six years. She went to nursing homes, hospitals and funeral homes to do hair for ladies. She styled hair in six different funeral homes. She especially enjoyed doing elderly ladies' hair; giving them comfort and beauty. She sold her beauty shop in 1982 and moved back to Clovis in 1988 to help care for elderly relatives. She married Duane Howard in 2002. She was a member of Pilot Club and Kingswood United Methodist Church of Clovis.

Survivors include her daughter, Bev Taylor (Tom), her son, Mitchel Smith both of Farmington; one brother, Elwyn (Pat) Crume of Clovis, four grandchildren, Tyson Taylor (Melinda) and Thomas (Kimmy) Taylor of Denver, CO, Tara Taylor, and Tennille Taylor (Ryan Niehaus) of Farmington, NM; and five great-grandchildren, Emryck, Ayden, Owyn, Colin and Zinnia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Price and Helen Crume; baby daughter, Ida Vee; husband, Duane Howard; brothers, Phillip and Wayne Crume; and sister, Rowena Crume Preuit.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Burns, Ann Palmer, the nurses and staff of Namaste Assisted Living facility and Life Care Center of Farmington for their loving care of Verdine.

