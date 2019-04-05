Home

Verna Louise (Fisher) Danklefs


Verna Louise (Fisher) Danklefs Obituary
Verna Louise Danklefs was born May 9, 1929, to Robert Lee Fisher and Edith Sadine Shanks in Ralls, TX. She was a member of Forrest Height Baptist Church. Verna passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Seymour, TX.
A funeral service for Verna will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019, with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Steed-Todd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery.
Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Danklefs; son Raymond Haggard; mother, Edith White; two sisters, Tilda Barbee and Jeletta Bishop; and brother, Elmer Lloyd Fisher.
Those left to cherish Verna's memory are son, Teddy Haggard of Lubbock, TX, son, Jayson Haggard of Irving, TX; daughter Aloria Gay Robinson of Seymour, TX; daughter, Emma Crawford of Seymour, TX; brothers, Hershell White and Maytlon White. Verna was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Hershell Crawford, James Crawford, Bobby Crawford, Michael Anglin, Ray Haggard, Hayden Haggard, Darrell Harris, and Robert Harris.
Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 7, 2019
