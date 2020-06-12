Verona Jo Grizzle, 88, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at High Plains Baptist Church, with Pastor Matt Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Greg Pennington, Scott Pennington, Kyle Grizzle, Jeff Johnson, Joshua Wickham, and Jim Allison will serve as pallbearers. Tara Johnson, Rona Grizzle, Amber Wickham, LeeAnn Grizzle, Kandice Pennington, and Melissa Pennington will be honorary pallbearers.
Verona was born November 5, 1931 in Baileyboro, Texas to D. Warner and Radee Dement Warner. She married James Grizzle December 16, 1950 in Muleshoe, TX. After marriage the couple made their life farming in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico where they raised their family. Verona is of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, square dancing, playing bridge, cooking, baking, shopping, and spending time with her sisters, family, and grandchildren.
Survivors include: her two daughters; Cynthia K. Pennington (Robert) and Jo Elaine Johnson (Jeff), two sons; Wiley Grizzle (Shelli), and Jimmy Grizzle, six grandchildren; Kyle Grizzle (LeeAnn), Amber Wickham (Joshua), Rona Grizzle, Greg Pennington (Melissa), Scott Pennington (Kandice), Kevin Johnson, and Tara Johnson, six great-grandchildren; Nathan, Trista, Carson, Aaron, Claire, and Johnathan, two sisters; Joy Dean Hopper (Don) and Sandy Davis, and sister-in-law; Jean Allison. She was preceded in death by: her parents; D. and Radee Warner, husband; James Grizzle, and three sisters; Lometa Smith, Alta Mae Ellis, and Helen Harvey.
The family request memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, 525 San Pedro Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 or the Commission for the Blind, 2200 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.