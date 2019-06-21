Virginia "Darlene" Curry, 81, of Deltona (formerly of Georgetown), entered the sunset of life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach. The daughter of Raymond and Agnes "Peggy" (Poland) Rafferty, she was born on Monday, December 20, 1937 in Osborne, Idaho. She was educated in the Shoshone County, Idaho school district.

On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to James Madison Curry at the little white chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada and she was a 23-year "Air Force wife." She was of the Christian Faith and they formerly resided in Clovis, NM. In 1986, Darlene earned her Bachelor's degree in Education and in 1990 she earned her Masters of Education at Eastern New Mexico University. She enjoyed painting, traveling, bargain shopping, crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She was a dedicated employee in the Clovis Municipal School District at the Ranchvale Elementary School: cafeteria worker (1975); librarian (1977); 2nd grade gifted program teacher (1987-mid-1990s). Together, they held active membership in the Azalea Region Antique Automobile Club of America.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in eternal rest by her brother, Don Rafferty.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband of 62 years, James M. Curry, Deltona; children, Cheryll Curry (Bobby) Barton, Albuquerque, NM; Cynthia Curry (Terry) Difrancesca, Clovis, NM; Chris A. (Valerie) Curry, Lawrenceville, GA; 6 grandchildren, Kristy Bishop Sartain, Shane R. Curry, both of Clovis, NM, Melissa Bishop Huffman, Amarillo, TX, Michelle G. Mulligan, Bonita, CA, Stephen A. Curry, Braselton, GA, Pamela Barton Collins, Albuquerque, NM; 8 great-grandchildren, Madison Harmon, Nicholas Sartain, Aidan Sartain, Isabella Curry, and Zachary "CJ" Curry, all of Clovis, NM, Shaylei Huffman and Easton Huffman, both of Amarillo, TX; Banks Curry, Braselton, GA; brother, Jimmy Rafferty, Las Vegas, NV; aunt & uncle, Jeannie & Jimmy Lienweber, Spokane, WA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Celebration in honor of Darlene's Life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at Flagg's Chapel of Serenity, Rev. Karl N. Flagg, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital and in loving memory of Virginia Darlene Curry. Curry family condolences may be sent to www.flaggserenitychapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 23, 2019