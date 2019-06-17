Virginia Delores Blackburn, 95 of Melrose, NM passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Adam's Assisted Living in Lubbock, Texas.

She was born May 28, 1924 in Melrose to the home of Fred Lee Ashley and the former Ethel Oletha Beall. She grew up in Melrose where she attended and graduated from Melrose High School in 1941. She attended Texas Tech University for two years and ENMU for 1 year. She taught school at House for one year.

Delores married Eldon Blackburn on December 30, 1944. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She spent many days travelling with her kids and grand kids to rodeos, and sporting events.

Delores and Eldon made their home at Hassell, NM for many years where they operated a cattle ranch.

Delores was the oldest member of the Melrose Baptist Church, she is a past member of the American Legion auxiliary. She loved to quilt and made several quilts for her family members.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband Eldon Blackburn in 2014, two grandsons Darin Bradley and Kyle Creswell and a sister Monterey Chambliss.

Survivors include three daughters, Theresa Bradley and her husband Marshall of Melrose, Linda Sultemeier and husband Lon of Melrose, and Wanda Bowen of Yukon, Oklahoma; and eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Melrose, NM with pastor Durward Wofford officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot, Melrose Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Matt Bradley, Kent Bradley, Greg Modesette, Clay Creswell, Bill Jack Pittman, Bobby Conner, T.J. Good, Robin Jasper, Christi Pittman, Kelli Modesette, Ashley Good, and Kari Conner. Honorary bearers will be all her quilting friends and church family.

The family requests memorial contributions in memory of Delores Blackburn to the Melrose Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 457, Melrose, NM 88124 or to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 19, 2019