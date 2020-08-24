Virginia Lee Gamblin, age 84, passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She resided in Albuquerque. She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Lorene Cole; 3 siblings, Bill Cole, Alta Mae (Dutch) Chestnut, and Gary Cole; son Bill Stubblefield, and stepson Brad Garrett.
She is survived by her daughter Becky McCauley and her husband John McCauley; son Scott Garrett and his wife Kim Garrett; stepdaughter Zane Klein and her husband Paul Klein; siblings Barbara Strickland, Betty Eubanks and her husband W.C. Eubanks, Wanda Hall and her husband John Hall, Ronnie Cole, and Dwight Cole and his wife Barbara Cole. Grandchildren; John Frank McCauley and his wife Esther McCauley, Jenny McCauley Knapp and her husband Gabe Knapp, William Garrett, Spencer Garrett, step-grandchildren Jamin Klein, Jeremy Klein and his wife Megan Klein, Jana Vetterly and her husband Matt Vetterly, and a growing list of Great Grandchildren.
Virginia was born in Durant, Oklahoma and attended High School in a small Oklahoma town named Utica. Strong in academics, Virginia skipped two grades in high school graduating early. Early years were spent on the family farm working with her siblings. She experienced the world with three marriages, living overseas, traveling to many countries, and enjoyed sightseeing in many areas of our great country. Virginia spent a majority of her years in Albuquerque and was licensed real estate broker for over 30 years.
Virginia was socially active and had many friends in the Albuquerque area. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted in Clovis, NM, on Monday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of any flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.