Virginia May LeSueur Murphy (Ginny) took Jesus' hand in the early morning of Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and dementia just shy of her 97th birthday.
Ginny had a very long and distinguished civil service career of 43 years as a devoted Secretary and Public Liaison to the Base and Wing Commanders at Cannon AFB. She began her career in civil service in Amarillo, Texas, working for Brigadier General William L. Lee and retired at Cannon AFB in June, 1992.
It would be wrong to say that Ginny lost her battle to disease because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to bring a smile and encouraging word to everyone she met. When another would have broken, Ginny stayed strong in her faith of God as the Master of her life. Through Ginny, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Ginny did not know the word "quit" and though she is no longer here, trust In Him, she has eternal victory.
Virginia is survived by her beloved daughter, Vicki Murphy Young and son-in-law Mark Young. She is now in the arms of Jesus and hugging her beloved husband, J.C. (Murph) Murphy.
Please join the family by celebrating Virginia's life on Thursday, January 30th, 2020, at 2:00pm in the afternoon at Kingswood United Methodist Church 2600 N. Main Street, Clovis, New Mexico, 88101. Phone number: 575-762-1253.
Please feel free to pay your last respects to Virginia at viewing times of 3:00pm – 6:00pm on Wednesday, January 29th or 9:00am – 12:00pm on Thursday, January 30th at Muffley Funeral Home, located at 1430 N. Thornton Street, Clovis New Mexico, 88101. Phone number: 575-762-4435.
Graveside services will be held immediately following the memorial service at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens, located at 1601 E. Llano Estacado Boulevard in Clovis.
If you prefer to make donations in lieu of flowers, the family has requested you donate to any of the following: , , (), Veterans of Foreign Affairs (), or GoFundMePage – Virginia Murphy Memorial Bench gf.me/u/xfj26c.
If you wish, flowers may be purchased at Clovis Floral 1520 Mitchell St #4, Clovis, NM 88101. Phone number: (575) 763-5543.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020