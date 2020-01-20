Home

Vivian Lee (Robertson) Coates


1944 - 2020
Vivian Lee (Robertson) Coates Obituary
Vivian Lee Coates, age 75, of Clovis, NM, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Covenant Specialty Hospital in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Clovis, NM with Reverend Bill Case officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the online at cancer.org.
Vivian was born on November 17, 1944, in Tucumcari, NM. to Ernest N. Robertson and Dorothy N. (Smith) Robertson. She married Edward "Ed" Coates, Jr. on December 21, 1973, in Albuquerque, NM. She moved to Clovis in May 1999. She was a retired nurse and a member of the International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was an active member at Kingswood United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She also enjoyed reading and playing bridge.
Survivors include her son, Brandon (Aimee) Coates; daughter, Vanessa Coates Sandoval; two stepsons, Jeff (Wanda) Coates and Steve (Stephanie) Coates; seven grandchildren, Jake Conner, Nicole Coates, Edward Coates, Garrett Coates, Zachery Coates, Victoria Sandoval and Valerie Sandoval; and faithful companion, Piper.
She was preceded in death by, her husband, Edward Coates, Jr.; her parents, Ernest and Dorothy; brothers, Gene and Robert; stepson, Edward Andrew Coates and a granddaughter, Jennifer Coates.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 22, 2020
