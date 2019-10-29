Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Boling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Athea (Pike) Boling


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Athea (Pike) Boling Obituary
Wanda Athea Boling, 83, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home.  A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton.  A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, with Pastor Bill Case officiating.  Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Wanda was born November 30, 1935 to Ed Pike and Sarah Bumgarner Pike.  She married Max Barry Boling on May 27, 1954 in Weleetka, OK.  Wanda was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church.  She enjoyed painting, arranging flowers, knitting, and cooking.
Survivors include: her two daughters; Kim Thomas of Nashville, TN, and Laura Wilmoth (Mac Smitherman) of Kansas, MO, son; Max Jeffery Boling of Clovis, NM, sister; Betty Hudson, 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Max Boling, parents; Ed and Sarah Pike, son; Steve Boling, four brothers; Jody Pike, James Pike, Richard Pike, and Joe Pike, and two sisters; Margaret Bentley and Christine McFadden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now