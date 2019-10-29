|
Wanda Athea Boling, 83, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, with Pastor Bill Case officiating. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Wanda was born November 30, 1935 to Ed Pike and Sarah Bumgarner Pike. She married Max Barry Boling on May 27, 1954 in Weleetka, OK. Wanda was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, arranging flowers, knitting, and cooking.
Survivors include: her two daughters; Kim Thomas of Nashville, TN, and Laura Wilmoth (Mac Smitherman) of Kansas, MO, son; Max Jeffery Boling of Clovis, NM, sister; Betty Hudson, 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Max Boling, parents; Ed and Sarah Pike, son; Steve Boling, four brothers; Jody Pike, James Pike, Richard Pike, and Joe Pike, and two sisters; Margaret Bentley and Christine McFadden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 30, 2019