Wanda Fern Norwood, 69, of Clovis, NM passed away February 12, 2020, at her home in Clovis. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM, with Father John Rollinson officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories.
Wanda was born June 27, 1950, in Tulare, CA to Jeff Cornelius Rainey and Margaret Louise Vaughn Rainey. She married Joseph Norwood February 15, 1980, in Farwell, TX. Wanda enjoyed watching Dr. Phil, collecting wind chimes, playing solitaire, scrolling through facebook, and spending time with friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her children; Nikki Davis (Richard Cox), Stacy Preston, Kristi Bartlett (Devin), Timmy Davis, Tristan Gonzales and Steve Anthony III, two sisters; Linda Talley and Kathleen Journey, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six nephews, three nieces, and four adopted daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband; Joe Norwood, daughter; Teresa Anthony, niece, Serena Rupe, two brothers, one sister, and her parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020