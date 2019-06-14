Wanda Lou (Ogletree) Elliott, 92 of Burnet, Texas, passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1927, to James Nolan and Elsie Marion (Durfee) Ogletree in Fort Worth, Texas.

Though she was born and raised in Ft Worth, Texas she spent many years as a military spouse and lived in Michigan and Killeen, Texas. She then spent most of her adult life in Carlsbad and Clovis, New Mexico before moving closer to her grandchildren in central Texas. She was a homemaker and a Cosmetologist.

Wanda loved her crafts, she loved to quilt, crochet and make ceramics. She was very involved in her community and was a member of the Red Hats Society and of The Friendship Center in Clovis, NM for many years. She loved quilting with her friends and meeting them for a good card game or some dominoes. She was involved in Senior Olympics and won several medals in frisbee, softball throw, basketball, shuffleboard and other categories. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandchildren. She was very proud of her family and loved watching her great grandsons grow up. She had a passion for life and was very strong-willed lady with a heart of gold.

Wanda is survived by her granddaughters Starla Leonard of Bertram, Texas and Tjwana Schuster and husband Randy of San Antonio, Texas; grandson Raymon Webb of Austin, Texas; sister Marvell "Janie" Phipps of Fort Worth; five great grandchildren Gage Stubblefield, Brett Schuster, Brannon Schuster, Pierce Leonard, and Bryce Schuster; two great-great granddaughters Bryleigh and Kazleigh Stubblefield; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nolan and Elsie Ogletree, husband Master Sgt Ramon Webb; husband Gene Elliott; two brothers Furman Wayne Ogletree and Robert James "Bud" Ogletree; two sisters Katherine Jean Ramsey and Betty Lee Reese; son David Ray Webb of Tow, Texas and granddaughter Deborah Lynne Webb.

Committal service will be at 9:15 AM on Friday June 21, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.putnamcares.com.

Wanda's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave., Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 19, 2019