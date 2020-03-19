Home

1955 - 2020
Warren D. Schmidt, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away on March 15, 2020.
Warren was born on March 24, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio to Jerome and Kathryn Schmidt. He served the Clovis, Portales and Parmer County communities in law enforcement for over 34 years.
On September 6, 1986, he married the love of his life, Patricia. They raised two daughters, Veronica and Kamarie.
Warren had a passion for shooting and enjoyed doing so with his family. When he wasn't busy, he could be found enjoying time with the family dog or cat as he was an animal person.
Warren also liked to fish even if he wasn't catching anything. He frequently enjoyed a chili dog from Weinerschnitzel. Warren was known for his kind heart and never-ending love.
Warren is preceded in death by a brother, Christopher; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife; 2 daughters, Veronica and Kamarie; son-in-law Mario Vidaurri; grandchildren, Matthew, Jeremiah, and Adalyn; brothers Michael and Jerry; and sisters Rosemary and Carol.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date due to travel restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to local animal rescues or the .
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 22, 2020
