Funeral services for Warren Funk, 85, of Portales will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Third and Kilgore Church of Christ with David Heflin officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Adam Terry, Roy Tivis, Jim Chandler, Colin Chandler, Mike Terry and Buddy Blue serving as pallbearers. All of Warren's many friends will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020, from 12 to 6 PM. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130.
Warren Edwin Funk was born August 17, 1935, in Hereford, TX to the home of Edson Dennis Funk and Angie Louella (Jacobs) Funk. Mr. Funk died September 18, 2020, at his home in Portales. Warren and his mother moved to Albuquerque when his father went to fight for his country. As a teenager, Warren worked at his uncle's Indian Motorcycle Shop, and enjoyed riding in the Gypsy Tour, when riders all over the country suited up for a day long ride, winning many trophies.
Warren met his wife, Janie Cherryholmes, in the summer of 1950 at a birthday party, and told his friends, "I'm going to marry that girl!" They did marry on June 4, 1954, shortly after which he enlisted in the US Navy, and spent time at sea and was honorably discharged after the birth of his first child.
Warren chose plumbing and pipefitting as his trade, and after many years he retired as the Chief Mechanical and Plumbing Inspector for the city of Albuquerque, NM. During their lifetime together, Warren and Janie raised three children side by side. After retirement, Warren and Janie found their final place to call home in Portales, NM. They then spent the remaining years together traveling throughout the United States with family and friends. Following Janie's death on September 2, 2016, after 62 years of marriage, Warren continued to make those same trips with his children and grandchildren, sharing the United States with them as well. Warren was a faithful member of the Third and Kilgore Church of Christ.
He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jess Laman and Bonnie and Rodney Smith and his son, Warren Dennis Funk all of Portales; seven grandchildren, Christina (Joe) Maestas of Portales, Nichole (Pal) Guerrero of Weatherford, TX, Christopher Warren Funk and James Warren (Patty) Carnes of Portales, Jerimy Warren Funk and companion, Ambrosia Kincaid of Clovis, Kendyll Laman of Branson, MO and Kerstiy Laman of Portales; seven great-grandchildren, Sergio and Armando Avila, Angelina and J'Lynn Maestas, Zandria Sanchez, Mariah Craig and Paisley Laman; and three great-great-grandchildren, Amiyah, Sereniti and Renesmae.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Noriene Messimer, and by his parents, Edson D. and Angie L. Funk as well as by his beloved wife, Janie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net