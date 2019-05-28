A memorial service for William (Bill) Barry Ridenour, age 78 of Texico, NM, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel.

Bill was born May 12, 1941, to William Claude Ridenour and Opal Margerite Hankins in Howard County, Indiana. He loved spending time with family, and was an avid bird hunter and fisherman. Before he retired, driving and caring for the handicapped children was the highlight of his day.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Ancil and Mrytel Ridenour; parents, William Claude and Opal Margerite Ridenour; brother, Larry Edward Ridenour; and daughters, Christi Ann Ridenour and Angel Lucero.

Those left to cherish Bill's memory are, his wife, Gloria Ridenour; sisters, Sherry West, Cherry Anmet; daughter, Bev Ford; sons, Leroy Anaya, and Raoul Anaya, as well as 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541.