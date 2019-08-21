|
|
William (Bill) Meredith Black, 83, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019. Bill was born in Tulsa, OK to Meredith and Uleda (Williams) Black. His love for sports was evident at an early age: he played basketball in high school and collegiate golf at the University of Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner) from '55-'58. The OU golf teams were conference champions '55-'57. Bill also competed in the qualifying rounds for the 1958 US Open at Southern Hills, missing the cut by 1 stroke. Bill married Mary Ann Bentley in 1958 and they had 4 children.
Bill "Coach" Black taught and coached in the Clovis school system for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He coached almost every sport, and was part of a coaching staff that won 10 high school football championships. While he was the head track coach, his athletes consistently competed at the highest levels and set several state records.
After his divorce, Bill married Fran Wells Steigely (married 33 years); and after retiring, they moved to Las Cruces, NM. They were active members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where he served for 3 years on the vestry. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved to hunt, fish, and golf-a passion he passed on to his kids-and he and Fran could often be found driving their RV to the mountains. His love for golf never ended; and he played weekly with his buddies.
Bill is survived by his loving family, including his wife Fran; his children Jim, Mike (Tracy Lemoine), Doug (Holly Haas) and Tanya (Col. Greg Anderson, USA Ret.), his sister, Marilyn; his nieces and nephews; his step-children, Shery Scott, Chris Steigely, and Terry Steigely (Valerie McBee); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was loving and generous; and his kind, compassionate influence will continue to be felt by all who knew him. We will miss the sparkle in his eye and his wonderful sense of humor. We will all miss him dearly.
The memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 518 North Alameda Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Oklahoma's OU Foundation "OU Chip in Club", University of Oklahoma Foundation, Inc, 100 Timberdell Rd, Norman, OK 73019. https://giving.oufoundation.org. Alternatively, donations may be made to woundedwarrirors.org or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (www.saintandrewslc. org)
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019