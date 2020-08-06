William Monroe "Buck" Yell, Jr. was born on May 16, 1932, at Grimes, Oklahoma to William Monroe "Bill" Yell and Zuda Mary Tipton. Buck was a child of the depression. His family lived in many places from Oklahoma through Texas and New Mexico and back to Oklahoma to find work. On September 30, 1950 at the young age of eighteen he married Opal Inez Lewis in Cheyenne, Oklahoma - a marriage of love and loyalty that would last 60 years. Four children were born in the next four years to complete his family . In April of 1953 he left Oklahoma and moved his family to the Texico/Farwell area where he spent the remainder of his life.
Buck worked at many jobs in the early years and eventually became feed manager for Jewell Castor at Castor Farms south of Texico. He loved agriculture and the farm life. He lived south of Texico where he raised a few cattle of his own every year as well as a milk cow, pigs, chickens and a big garden. He spent many happy hours throughout his life hunting quail and pheasant and fishing with friends and family. He was dedicated to his family and job. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to all and would help anyone in need. After he retired due to health he moved to Farwell and stayed busy driving the shuttle for Cotton and Shorty Robertson, playing 42 with his group and kids, growing tomatoes, and spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. Like his father he had an extraordinary memory and loved to tell stories of the past never leaving out a detail or person.
Survivors include three daughters, Vonnie (Billy) Mcintosh of Texico, NM, LaWanda (Jimmy) Meeks of Farwell, TX . and Judy Sandoval of Clovis, NM; one son, Terry Yell of Farwell, TX; grandchildren, Jory (Traci) McIntosh, of Haslet, TX, James McIntosh of Texico, NM, Scott (Jodi) Meeks of Dalhart, TX, Kyle (Ashton) Yell of Abernathy, TX, , Levon McClelland of Gulf Port, MS, Sophie (Clay) Maxwell and Diondra (Victor) Robledo of Tuscon, AZ; sixteen great grand children and two great great grandchildren; a sister, Judy Foster, OK and brother, Joe Yell, Johnson City, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one brother, Leon Otto Yell, one sister, Vonnie Lee Mesa and two grandchildren, Cindy Lue Meeks and Shannon Gregory.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 am Central (Texas) on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sunset Terrace, Farwell, Texas officiated by the family.
Pallbearers are Jory McIntosh, Scott Meeks, Kyle Yell, Levon McClelland, Davon Gonzales, Sophie Maxwell and Diondra Robledo. Honorary pallbearers are Billy McIntosh, Jimmy Meeks, Roy Snodgrass, Roy McDaniel and Ricky Ketcherside.
