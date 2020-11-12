1/1
William Royce "Bill" Johnson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Royce (Bill) Johnson passed away November 9, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 71
Bill was born July 12, 1949, in Haskell, Texas to Kenneth & Nettie Johnson. The family moved to the Oklahoma Lane Community when he was 9. Bill farmed for many years, retiring in 1999.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jackie; two children, Jeremy Johnson of Springdale, Arkansas, Tricia Phelps and husband Jaren, of Lubbock, Texas; three grandchildren, Trevor Johnson of Huntsville, Arkansas, Keely Johnson of Kingsland, Texas, and Dylan Phelps of Lubbock; sister-In-law, Darla Norris, and husband Curtis of Clovis; sister-In-law, Patricia Bollen of Clovis; several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Danny Johnson.
Cremation is under supervision of Agape Funeral Chapel in Lubbock, Texas. A private service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choosing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved