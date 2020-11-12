William Royce (Bill) Johnson passed away November 9, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 71
Bill was born July 12, 1949, in Haskell, Texas to Kenneth & Nettie Johnson. The family moved to the Oklahoma Lane Community when he was 9. Bill farmed for many years, retiring in 1999.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jackie; two children, Jeremy Johnson of Springdale, Arkansas, Tricia Phelps and husband Jaren, of Lubbock, Texas; three grandchildren, Trevor Johnson of Huntsville, Arkansas, Keely Johnson of Kingsland, Texas, and Dylan Phelps of Lubbock; sister-In-law, Darla Norris, and husband Curtis of Clovis; sister-In-law, Patricia Bollen of Clovis; several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Danny Johnson.
Cremation is under supervision of Agape Funeral Chapel in Lubbock, Texas. A private service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association
or a charity of your choosing.