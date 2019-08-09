|
Willie Madera age 97, of Clovis, NM, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Retirement Ranch in Clovis. Visitation will be held on Monday August 12, 2019, 9:00 AM at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street. Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:00 AM at The Chapel, with grandson-in-law Cooper Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. All her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Willie was born to Adrein and Myrtle (Fox) Waltmon, in Tulia, TX. She graduated from Ranchvale High School. On May 13, 1939, she married Wendell Madera and they farmed in the Ranchvale community for many years. They bought a ranch in Tucumcari with her parents and ranched there for several years before moving back to Clovis. She loved playing sports and played with the Outsiders Basketball Team after her graduation. Willie enjoyed sewing, working in her flower garden, playing cards and 42. She loved going to their cabin at Conchas Lake, fishing, and water skiing. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church. She was a Princess.
Survivors include: two children; Adrian (Mary) Madera of Castle Rock, CO, and Sonja (Wesley) Myers of Clovis, NM, five grandchildren; Shelly (Ronnie) Myers Johnson, Mark (Lisa) Myers, Missi (Cooper) Myers Glover, Sonja (Eric) Madera Robie and Rachonne (Wayne) Madera Smith; ten great grandchildren; Kait, Kale, Kole, Ashley, Sydni, Kade, Kassi, Gage, Kam, and Kase, five great great grandchildren; Braycin, Tadien, Lyncoln, Kash and Westin. She is preceded in death by: her parents; Adrein and Myrtle Waltmon; her husband, Wendell Madera; and one brother; M.C. "Kike" Waltmon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, wwwmuffleyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-443
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019