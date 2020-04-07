|
Wilma Louise King Shadix, 86 of Lubbock, formerly of Texico, N.M. passed away April 5, 2020, In Lubbock. Private family burial will be held in the Hollene Cemetery Hollene, N.M. by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
Mrs. Shadix was born August 14, 1933, in Bellview, N.M. to Charles Wesley and Jennie May Wilson King.
She later married Willie Clyde Shadix October 13, 1950 in Portales, N.M. They lived in Texico for many years before moving to Lubbock. She was a homemaker that loved gardening, and was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Clovis.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents. 2 daughters-Thelma Landsperg and Wanda Allmand, 1 son-Willie Shadix, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Those to carry on her legacy include 2 daughters-Pamela Williams and husband Dennis of Lubbock, and Billie Shadix of Clovis, 1 sister-Geneva Coleman and husband Wilburn of Richland, Washington, 2 grandsons-Kevin Landsperg of Muleshoe, and Dustin Allmand of Maxwell, N.M., 2 granddaughters-Belinda Allmand, and Priscilla Landsperg both of Clovis, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 8, 2020