Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
815 Main St.
Friona, TX 79035
806-247-2729
Wilma Louise (King) Shadix


1933 - 2020
Wilma Louise (King) Shadix Obituary
Wilma Louise King Shadix, 86 of Lubbock, formerly of Texico, N.M. passed away April 5, 2020, In Lubbock. Private family burial will be held in the Hollene Cemetery Hollene, N.M. by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
Mrs. Shadix was born August 14, 1933, in Bellview, N.M. to Charles Wesley and Jennie May Wilson King.
She later married Willie Clyde Shadix October 13, 1950 in Portales, N.M. They lived in Texico for many years before moving to Lubbock. She was a homemaker that loved gardening, and was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Clovis.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents. 2 daughters-Thelma Landsperg and Wanda Allmand, 1 son-Willie Shadix, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Those to carry on her legacy include 2 daughters-Pamela Williams and husband Dennis of Lubbock, and Billie Shadix of Clovis, 1 sister-Geneva Coleman and husband Wilburn of Richland, Washington, 2 grandsons-Kevin Landsperg of Muleshoe, and Dustin Allmand of Maxwell, N.M., 2 granddaughters-Belinda Allmand, and Priscilla Landsperg both of Clovis, and 6 great-grandchildren.
You may send condolences to the family and sign the online register book at www.hansardfamily.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 8, 2020
