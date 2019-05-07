Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack H. Dean Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Command Sergeant Major (RET) Jack (Jackie) Haley Dean Jr. passed away at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was borne in Shreveport Louisiana on December 26, 1946 to Jack H. Sr. and Olivia (Smith) Dean. Jack spent his early years in Vidalia, Louisiana where he graduated from Vidalia High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served his Country honorably for 25 years. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where his bravery earned him several medals; including the Silver Star with "V" Device for Valor, Bronze Star (3rd Award), Purple Heart, and Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award) along with a Presidential Citation being awarded to him by President Ronald Regan. After his retirement from the U.S. Army, Jack gave an additional 15 years of dedicated service to the State of Texas, where he retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2000. Jack lived a simple life, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He lived his life by a set of standards that are as follows; respect must be earned and never demanded, always lead from the front, never ask someone to do something you have never done or are not willing to do, stand your ground, and never ever give up. Jack was a giant of a man that impacted many lives in this world. He found Jesus late in his life and was called to take his place among God's warriors in Valhalla. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and youngest sister Yvonne. He is survived by his wife, Sue, two sons, Jack H. III, Travis, and their wives Tandi and Sarah, along with four grandchildren, Tyler, Shelby, Easton, and Hayden. He also leaves behind to cherish his memories; sister, Pat Bowlin, Brother-in-laws, Glen Bowlin, Fred, and Tom Lambert, along with nephews; Tom Jr., Thomas Lambert, Jeff Bowlin, and Vic Brown. The Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 7:00 until 9:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church of Point Blank, 5770 US 190 Point Blank, TX 77364. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the First Baptist Church of Point Blank, 5770 US 190 Point Blank, TX 77364 Graveside services will commence immediately after the funeral services at the Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Military Full Honors. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com

Published on youreastexnews.com from May 7 to May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Eastex Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close