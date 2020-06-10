Nancy Lamb, age 92 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born January 4, 1928 in Riverside, Texas to parents Henry Corneilius "Neil" Hodge and Rosie Jordan Hodge who preceded her in death along with her Husband: Olen "Poppa" Lamb; and daughter, Anna Lamb Bear.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Lamb Franklin and special friend Ron Abshire; grandsons, Sam Dever and his wife, Kelly, and Chris Bear; granddaughters, Kailey Delk and Ali McClendon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was the matriarch of her family, and they were most important to her. Once Caroline and Anna were grown she began to help her husband with their Phillips 66 Gas Station located here in Cleveland until they retired in the mid 80's. She loved gardening, and spending time in her yard. She spent many hours playing aggravation, and farkle with her friends. Nancy was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and in the ladies ministries.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL

FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641