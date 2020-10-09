|
|
|
Ince Albert Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with his family
by his side at The Grand
on 29th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
Albert will be sadly missed
by his Daughters Fay and Lynn,
Son David and their families.
The funeral service will be
held at Bramcote Crematorium
(Serenity Chapel) on
Friday 16th October at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please and donations taken in lieu for
The British Red Cross.
For further enquiries please contact The Eastwood Cooperative
Funeral Care,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020