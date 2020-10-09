Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Ince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Ince

Notice Condolences

Albert Ince Notice
Ince Albert Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with his family
by his side at The Grand
on 29th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
Albert will be sadly missed
by his Daughters Fay and Lynn,
Son David and their families.

The funeral service will be
held at Bramcote Crematorium
(Serenity Chapel) on
Friday 16th October at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please and donations taken in lieu for
The British Red Cross.
For further enquiries please contact The Eastwood Cooperative
Funeral Care,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -