HENSHAW Allan Passed away at the
Nottingham City Hospital on
Monday 2nd March 2020,
aged 71 years.
Will be sadly missed my his wife Susan, family and everyone who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
Bramcote Crematorium in the
Reflection Chapel on Tuesday
31st March 2020 at 12noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
2020 Voice Cancer & Oesophageal
may be left at the service or sent care of A W Lymn Family Funeral Service
Park House
1 Park Road
Ilkeston
Derbyshire
DE7 5DA
0115 944 4121
www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020